Demko was the first goalie off the ice during morning skate, indicating that he'll start in Monday's home game versus the Canadiens, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Demko has won three straight games while giving up three total goals. As long as he's playing like this, the Canucks can't afford to put Demko back on the bench. The Canadiens have lost six of their last eight games despite averaging 3.25 goals per contest in that stretch.