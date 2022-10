Demko is expected to start Monday against Washington, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Demko was the first goaltender off the ice after Monday's morning skate, which is typically a good gauge for who the starter will be. He'll attempt to bounce back after starting the season with a 0-2-0 record, 3.64 GAA, and .873 save percentage in two starts. He's a far better goaltender than his early performance would suggest.