Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Expected to miss 10 days

Demko (knee) is slated to miss around 10 days due to what's been deemed a "slight sprain."

Demko has already been placed on injured reserve, though he's eligible to return whenever healthy. If the 10-day timetable holds true, the netminder would be sidelined until at least Feb. 16 versus the Sharks. He could also be held out through then, which would give him another four days to rest before Feb. 21 against the Coyotes.