Demko was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will get the home start versus Dallas on Saturday, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Demko is off to a great start this season, going 5-2-0 with a 1.79 GAA and .940 save percentage. He has won four games in a row, giving up only five goals on 100 shots. Demko will face a Dallas squad that is completing a three-game Western Canada road trip. The Stars have scored 29 times this season in nine games.