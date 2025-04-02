Demko is slated to start at home against Seattle on Wednesday, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Demko has an 8-7-3 record, 2.84 GAA and .892 save percentage in 20 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 24 of 27 shots en route to a 3-1 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday. Seattle ranks 16th in goals per game with 2.97.