Demko is set to start in Wednesday's home game versus the Islanders, per Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News.

Demko has a 7-3-0 record, 1.96 GAA and .935 save percentage in 10 contests this campaign. As dominant as he's been, Demko struggled in his last start Saturday, allowing five goals on 22 shots in a loss to Toronto. The Islanders are tied for 30th offensively with 2.36 goals per game, so this is a good opportunity for the goaltender to rebound.