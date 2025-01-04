Demko (back) is expected to be on the Canucks' road trip, which begins Monday in Montreal, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko was hurt Thursday versus the Kraken and sat out Friday due to back spasms. However, his presence on the road trip bodes well for this issue to be a short-term one. Demko will retake the No. 1 role for the Canucks once he's healthy, though between the back and his prior knee injury, the team may still opt to give Kevin Lankinen a sizable workload to keep Demko fresh.