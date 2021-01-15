Demko gave up five goals on 46 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Demko was victimized by the Oilers' big three, as Connor McDavid led the way with a hat trick, Leon Draisaitl supplied four helpers and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins posted a three-point game. It was a tough debut for Demko, who had a 3.06 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 27 regular-season contests. Given Demko's struggles, it'll likely be Braden Holtby in goal for the first of two straight contests versus the Flames on Saturday.