Demko will patrol the home crease against Colorado on Monday, per Canucks Insider.

Since returning from a knee injury, Demko has surrendered nine goals on 53 shots en route to a record of 0-1-1. Arturs Silovs will be the backup because Kevin Lankinen (illness) is unavailable. Colorado sits eighth in the league with 3.31 goals per game in 2024-25.