Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Facing Avalanche on Saturday

Demko will stand between the pipes Saturday versus Colorado, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Demko has been rolling in 2019-20, coming off a 34-save win in his last start. The 23-year-old netminder has won three of his last four starts and will take on an Avalanche team that may still be reeling from their 6-2 loss to the Oilers on Nov. 14. Colorado had won its previous three contests. As for Demko, with a 2.13 GAA and .931 save percentage, he is a worthwhile fantasy option in all formats, regardless of the matchup.