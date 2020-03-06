Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Facing Avalanche
Demko will guard the cage during Friday's home clash with Colorado.
Demko played petty well in his last start Wednesday against Arizona, stopping 36 of 39 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 11th defeat of the season due to inadequate goal support. He'll try to snap his three-game losing streak in a tough home matchup with an Avalanche squad that's 23-9-2 on the road this year.
