Demko will get the home crease versus Chicago on Thursday, Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News reports.

Demko was great coming off his groin injury in February, after missing 35 games. He went 8-3-0, giving up 25 goals on 319 shots, but he has been mediocre in his last three games, giving up 14 goals on 96 shots. Demko is 11-14-4 with a 3.36 GAA and .894 save percentage. He will face the Blackhawks, who are last in offense in the NHL, averaging 2.44 goals per game.