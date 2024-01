Demko will go after his 100th career win in the NHL as he will defend the visiting crease in St. Louis on Thursday, per Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News.

Demko has won two straight games, improving his record to 18-7-1. The 28-year-old netminder has a 2.48 GAA to go with a sparkling .917 save percentage. Demko shut out the Blues earlier in the season, stopping all 22 shots in a 5-0 win. The Blues are averaging 2.89 goals per contest, 26th in the NHL.