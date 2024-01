Demko will defend the home crease versus Arizona on Thursday, Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News reports.

Demko has won four straight games and he was perfect Saturday, stopping all 26 shots in a 1-0 win in Buffalo. Demko is 22-8-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .919 save percentage. He has four shutouts this season, third in the NHL -- Demko trails only Tristan Jarry and Thursday's opponent, Connor Ingram in that category. The Coyotes have scored 128 times this year, 24th in the NHL.