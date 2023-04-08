Demko will be in the home crease versus Calgary on Saturday, Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News reports.

Demko shut out the Blackhawks in his last start, turning aside 33 shots in a 3-0 victory Thursday. Demko is 12-14-4 with a 3.25 GAA and .898 save percentage this season, but he has returned to his form of last season, after a horrible 3-10-2 record to start the season. Demko will face the Flames, who are in a three-way battle with Winnipeg and Nashville for the second and final wild card in the Western Conference.