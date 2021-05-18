Demko will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus Calgary.
Demko was sharp in his last start Saturday against the Oilers, stopping 31 of 32 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. The 25-year-old backstop will attempt to secure his 16th win of the season in a home matchup with a hot Flames team that's won three straight games.
