Demko will patrol the home crease versus Philadelphia on Thursday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko has been a top-five goaltender this season, going 17-7-1 with a 2.46 GAA and .917 save percentage. Demko has won five of his last six starts and was outstanding in his lone game against the Flyers this season, stopping 40 shots in a 2-0 loss Oct. 17. The Flyers are averaging 32.9 shots on goal per game, fifth in the NHL.