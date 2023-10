Demko will defend the visiting crease versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Demko had a disappointing 2022-23 season, going 14-14-4 with a 3.16 GAA and .901 save percentage. He seems to have turned it around in the early going this season, giving up only three goals on 64 shots. He will face the Lightning, who have found the back of the net 13 times in four contests.