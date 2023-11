Demko will defend the blue paint in Toronto on Saturday, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Demko is having a sensational start to the season thus far, going 7-2-0 with a 1.61 GAA and .948 save percentage. He has won six games in a row and has allowed only seven goals on 170 shots during the streak. He will face the Maple Leafs, who have scored 50 goals in 14 games.