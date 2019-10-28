Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Facing off against Panthers
Demko will start in the home crease Monday against the Panthers, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
Demko has been excellent over three starts this year, going 2-1-0 with a .943 save percentage. His only loss came despite Demko allowing just one goal on 24 shots, as counterpart MacKenzie Blackwood posted a 25-save shutout. The Panthers may present Demko's toughest test yet, as they've won four of their last six games and scored 4.67 goals per game in the process.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Continues to impress•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting third straight•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Wins second straight•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Defending net Thursday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Victorious in season debut•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Slated for season debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.