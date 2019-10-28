Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Facing off against Panthers

Demko will start in the home crease Monday against the Panthers, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Demko has been excellent over three starts this year, going 2-1-0 with a .943 save percentage. His only loss came despite Demko allowing just one goal on 24 shots, as counterpart MacKenzie Blackwood posted a 25-save shutout. The Panthers may present Demko's toughest test yet, as they've won four of their last six games and scored 4.67 goals per game in the process.

