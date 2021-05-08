Demko will start Saturday's game against the Oilers, Farhan Lalji of TSn.ca reports.

Demko's had a rough go of it lately for the struggling Canucks, though he managed to set aside 39 of 42 shots to beat the Oilers when these teams last met Thursday. That win snapped a personal six-game losing streak for Demko and got him in the win column for the first time since March 19. The 25-year-old netminder projects to be in for another busy outing behind the porous Canucks defense against Connor McDavid and Co.