Demko was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will get the road start in Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Demko is having a great season, going 20-8-1 with a 2.54 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Canucks are on a long seven-game road trip and could be tired as they will be playing their fifth matchup in eight days. The 28-year-old Demko has won four of his last five starts. The Penguins are fifth in shots on goal this season, averaging 33.4 per game, but they are just 21st in scoring with 119 goals.