Demko will guard the crease for Monday's home contest against Ottawa.

After Braden Holtby made his fourth start of the season Saturday, Demko will now make his fourth start as the two continue to alternate. The 25-year-old hasn't looked like himself yet, posting a 5.45 GAA and .866 save percentage for the year after getting plastered for seven goals in his last outing. Demko will have a chance to turn things around against an Ottawa team that averages just 2.80 goals per game to start the season.