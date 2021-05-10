Demko will start Monday's game in Winnipeg.

This is the first leg of a back-to-back set between these teams, so Braden Holtby will likely get the nod Tuesday, though no official announcement has been made on that front. Demko and the Jets have both been heading in the wrong direction recently, so something's got to give Monday. The 25-year-old netminder is 1-7-0 in his last eight starts with four-plus goals allowed in six of those, while the Jets are 1-8-0 in their last nine games.