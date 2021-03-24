Demko will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's matchup with Winnipeg.
Demko wasn't great in his last start Monday against the Jets, surrendering four goals on 29 shots en route to a 4-0 loss. He'll attempt to bounce back and pick up his 13th win of the season in a rematch with the same Winnipeg team Wednesday.
