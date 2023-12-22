Demko allowed four goals on 36 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Demko was solid Thursday, doing his part to force overtime despite being outshout 36-to-20. However, he'd wind up with the loss after Matt Duchene scored the game-winner with just nine seconds to go in the extra frame. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Demko -- he stopped 110 of 117 shots in that span. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 16-7-1 with an impressive .920 save percentage and 2.40 GAA on the campaign.