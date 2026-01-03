Demko stopped 25 of 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Demko gave up all three goals in the first two periods, but the Canucks were able to pull even against an opponent that was on the second half of a back-to-back. The 30-year-old netminder wasn't able to guide this game home to a win, as he gave up the lone tally of the shootout to Matty Beniers in the third round. Demko is 0-3-1 with 16 goals allowed on 133 shots over his last four outings. He's down to 8-8-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 18 contests overall. Kevin Lankinen is likely to get the nod for Saturday's game versus the Bruins, which closes out the homestand before the Canucks head east on a six-game road trip.