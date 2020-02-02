Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Falls in shootout

Demko allowed three goals on 32 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Demko tasted defeat for the first time in three games. The 24-year-old has a 10-5-2 record with a 2.92 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 18 appearances. The California native will likely continue to see backup-level duties behind Jacob Markstrom.