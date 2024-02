Demko allowed two goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Demko was solid Tuesday, allowing just a pair of goals to Ryan Johansen, but the Canucks could only muster one goal of support in the defeat. Demko's now dropped back-to-back outings for the first time since October. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 30-11-1 with a .918 save percentage and 2.44 GAA this season. Demko will look to get back in the win column Thursday when the Canucks visit Seattle.