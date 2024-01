Demko allowed two goals on 32 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Blues on Thursday.

Demko played well Thursday, holding the Blues to one goal in each of the second and third periods. However, the Canucks offense came up short against Jordan Binnington, sticking Demko with a 2-1 defeat. The 28-year-old netminder falls to 18-8-1 on the season with a .918 save percentage and 2.47 GAA. Demko will likely be back between the pipes Saturday in a road matchup with the Devils.