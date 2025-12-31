Demko allowed four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers. The last two goals were empty-netters.

The Canucks kept the puck away from Demko early in the game, but the 30-year-old netminder couldn't keep up when the Flyers found their feet. This was Demko's third straight loss, and he's allowed 13 goals on 105 shots in that span. He's now at an 8-8-0 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 17 appearances. The Canucks won't often have enough offense to give him proper support, making Demko especially risky for fantasy managers chasing wins. The Canucks have a back-to-back up next, hosting the Kraken on Friday and the Bruins on Saturday.