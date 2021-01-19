Demko surrendered four goals on 31 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Flames on Monday. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Demko took his second loss of the year, unable to hold off a surge from the Flames over the final two periods. With nine goals allowed through his first two starts, Demko isn't making a strong case to earn more than a 50-50 split with Braden Holtby any time soon. It'll likely be Holtby starting two of the next three games, all of which are at home versus the Canadiens.