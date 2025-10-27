Demko stopped 26 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

It wasn't the prettiest performance, especially after blowing a 3-1 lead in the third period, but Demko ultimately got the job done. He's won three of his last four starts, though he has allowed three goals in three of those games. The 29-year-old goalie is at a 4-2-0 record with a 2.36 GAA and a .922 save percentage over six outings. Demko has alternated starts with Kevin Lankinen for much of the season, but the former is getting the better results and may earn a majority of the playing time. The Canucks host the Rangers on Tuesday.