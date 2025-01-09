Demko (back) is backing up Kevin Lankinen in Wednesday's game versus the Capitals.
Demko has not suited up due to back spasms over the last two games. The Canucks will likely try to avoid going to Demko unless necessary Wednesday, but his return to the crease should be considered imminent, perhaps as early as Friday against the Hurricanes.
