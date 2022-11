Demko stopped 37 of 38 shots in a 4-1 win against Los Angeles on Friday.

It was Demko's best start of the 2022-23 campaign, but he hadn't set the bar high. He allowed at least three goals in all of his other starts this season. Even after Friday's performance, he's just 2-8-2 with a 3.77 GAA and .884 save percentage in 12 games. At least this win is something for him to build off.