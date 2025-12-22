Demko was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports, signaling that he'll draw the road start against Philadelphia.

Demko rested in the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday, but he'll return to the crease Monday for his fifth start in the Canucks' last six games. The 30-year-old has been stellar over his last three outings, going 3-0-0 with a 0.67 GAA and .972 save percentage.