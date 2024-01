Demko was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he'll defend the home cage against Chicago.

Demko is riding a six-game winning streak despite having given up three or more goals in four of those contests. The netminder is just one win behind Colorado's Alexandar Georgiev for the NHL lead in victories with 24 and could be in line to secure another win versus the lowly Blackhawks.