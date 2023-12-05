Demko was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus the Devils.

Demko has been widely inconsistent of late, going 4-3-0 in his last seven contests while posting three one-goal games and a trio of four-goal outings. Still, the 27-year-old San Diego native is sporting a career-best 2.26 GAA through the opening 18 games of the season.