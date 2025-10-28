Canucks' Thatcher Demko: First goalie off Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demko was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home versus the Rangers.
Demko will make consecutive starts for only the second time this season, having split the last eight games with Kevin Lankinen. For his part, the 29-year-old Demko is sporting a 4-2-0 record, 2.36 GAA and .922 save percentage through six appearances this year. Eventually, Demko figures to take a larger share of the workload, though Vancouver figures to take a cautious approach given the netminder's injury history.
