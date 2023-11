Demko made 17 saves in a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

The Leafs were outshot 12-4 in the first period, but they managed just one goal that frame. But they scored four unanswered goals starting in the second period. Demko wasn't awful by any means. Instead, the Leafs played with a different urgency than they had in weeks, and the Canucks couldn't answer the bell. The loss was Demko's first since Oct. 19.