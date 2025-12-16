Demko is set to protect the road crease Tuesday versus the Rangers, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Demko turned in arguably his best performance of the season Sunday in New Jersey, turning aside 25 of 26 shots in a 2-1 win. Vancouver will have the rest advantage Tuesday, as New York is coming off a 4-1 loss to Anaheim on Monday. Demko has been excellent against the Rangers during his career, registering a 3-1-0 record, .935 save percentage and 2.01 GAA over four appearances. He made 23 of 24 saves against them earlier this season in Vancouver, but the Canucks were blanked 2-0 in that matchup.