Demko was the first netminder off the ice, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650, indicating he will defend the home net against Nashville on Saturday.

Demko is off to a mediocre start at 1-6-1 and his peripherals are no better as he has a 4.06 GAA and an .876 save percentage. Demko will face the Predators who have scored 2.73 goals per game this season, going 4-6-1.