Demko will get the start Saturday at home against the Bruins, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Demko will be back between the pipes after allowing four goals on 25 shots in his season debut Tuesday. He'll face a Bruins team that's dropped back-to-back contests, scoring just one goal in each game.
