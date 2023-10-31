Demko was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic, indicating he will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Nashville.

Demko has won his past two outings, which includes a 16-save performance in a 3-2 win over the Predators on Oct. 24. He is also coming off a 22-save shutout win over the Blues on Friday. Demko has stopped 131 of 140 shots this season en route to a 3-2-0 record. Nashville has lit the lamp 23 times through eight games this campaign.