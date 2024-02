Demko stopped 27 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Demko became the first goalie to hit 30 wins this season with his sharpest outing since a shutout Jan. 22. The 28-year-old has won all but one of his last 13 games. For the season, Demko is 30-9-1 with a 2.41 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 40 appearances. He's been one of the steadiest goalies in the league this season, though he'll likely have a challenging job to do against the Jets on Saturday.