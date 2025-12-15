Demko stopped 25 of 26 shots on goal and tallied an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over New Jersey.

Demko allowed just one goal in the second period en route to one of his strongest performances of the season. With the win, he now has a 6-5-0 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 12 appearances this season. His win Sunday was his first since returning to Vancouver's lineup from a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old netminder has dealt with multiple lower-body injuries over the last two seasons, as he's appeared in just 35 games since the start of last year's campaign. When he is healthy, however, Demko looks poised for a bounce-back season after posting a sub-.900 save percentage for the first time in his career a season ago. His next chance to guard the crease is Tuesday against the Rangers.