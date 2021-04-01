Demko and the Canucks have had their next three games postponed due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, per NHL Public Relations.

Among the postponed games are a Saturday matchup against the Oilers and two contests versus the Jets on Sunday and Tuesday. The Canucks are expected to return to action Thursday, April 8 against the Flames as long as they clear the necessary hurdles. Demko signed a five-year, $25 million contract Wednesday after posting a .917 save percentage through 25 appearances this year.