Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Garners first start after break
Demko will get the home start Monday versus the Blues.
Jacob Markstrom wasn't playing poorly before the All-Star break, so we shouldn't read into it too much that Demko is starting immediately following the lengthy break. The 24-year-old Demko has posted a .904 save percentage and 9-5-1 record, and he has a tough matchup on tap. The Blues are 13-7-4 on the road this year, and they've averaged 3.13 goals per away game.
