Demko allowed two goals on 36 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Demko was left out to dry by his teammates, as the Oilers outshot the Canucks 37-15. The 29-year-old netminder has looked good to start 2025-26, allowing just three goals on 54 shots while going 1-1-0 in his first two starts. Demko could get the nod again at home Monday versus the Blues, who are coming off a 4-2 win over the Flames on Saturday.