Demko stopped 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Rangers. The second goal was an empty-netter.

The Canucks pushed late in the game, but they couldn't give Demko any goal support. The 29-year-old netminder has yet to allow more than three goals in any of his seven outings this season, and this was the second time he's started consecutive contests. Demko is at 4-3-0 with a 2.18 GAA and a .926 save percentage. He'll need more help to regularly earn wins, but the California native looks to be back in peak form after an injury-riddled 2024-25. The Canucks start a three-game road trip in St. Louis on Thursday.